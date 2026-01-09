Couple murdered in TN''s Dindigul, revenge suspected

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu), Jan 9 (PTI) A couple facing murder charges has been murdered allegedly for revenge by unidentified persons at different locations in Dindigul district, said police.

V Jesudass (45), a resident of Yagappanpatti, and his wife Deepika were murdered at around 8 pm on January 8.

Police said Jesudass was the prime accused in a case registered with regard to the murder of one Mayandi Joseph in May 2024, added Dindigul Taluk police.

Jesudass was out on bail when he was hacked to death by unidentified persons near RMTC Nagar on Natham-Dindigul Road.

According to the police, the assailants fled the scene in a car.

Second wife of the deceased, Deepika, was also murdered by unidentified assailants at around the same time in front of her house in Nallampatti, police said and suspect this could be for her alleged help to Jesudass in the Murder of Mayandi Joseph.

The assailants who murdered her also fled the scene, they added.

"Postmortem of both bodies were conducted on Friday. We have launched an intensive search to nab the assailants. Investigation is under way," said an official from Dindigul Taluk police station. PTI JR JR ADB