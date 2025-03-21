Couple nabbed after series of snatchings in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A couple who took inspiration from film duo Bunty and Babli and took to snatching to fund their lavish lifestyle were nabbed after they were caught on camera fleeing with a stolen phone, police on Friday said.

Aman, 24, and Sakshi, 23, operated mostly in east Delhi's Shahdara.

"Their dream of a lavish lifestyle came to an abrupt end when police cracked a case using CCTV footage and local sources," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

On Tuesday, Bharti Kapoor was standing on a roadside near East Azad Nagar waiting for some public transport, when a couple zipped past her on a motorcycle with the pillion rider snatching her phone.

Kapoor approached police, who analysed more than 60 CCTVs mounted along the possible escape route of the riders, and at length spotted them.

On Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Aman from Trilokpuri and Sakshi from Sangam Vihar.

"During interrogation, the two confessed that they were inspired by the Bollywood film Bunty Aur Babli and resorted to mobile snatching to fund their extravagant lifestyle," the DCP said.

While police have seized the motorcycle used in the crimes, the mobile phone is yet to be found, he added.