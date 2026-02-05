Couple on motorcycle killed by coal-laden trailer truck in MP's Singrauli; villagers block NH 39

Singrauli, Feb 5 (PTI) A couple was killed on Thursday after their motorcycle was hit by a coal-laden trailer truck in Bargawan area of Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, resulting in kin and villagers blocking national highway 39 seeking compensation and action against the offending driver, a police official said.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump in Barokhar village at 5pm when Baliram Saket and his wife Sunita Saket were returning home from Kasar, Bargawan police station house officer (SHO) Sameer Warsi told PTI.

"Both died on the spot. The trailer involved in the accident has been impounded, while efforts are on to trace the driver, who fled from the scene," Warsi said.

The couple's kin and villagers blocked the 869-kilometre NH 39, which connects Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh to Ranchi in Jharkhand via MP, alleging reckless movement of coal-laden trailer trucks as well as lack of safety measures.

Irate villagers said preparations were underway for the wedding of the couple's son, but the accident had plunged the family into grief.

The protest was called off after two hours following assurances by senior officials of rectification measures as well as strict action against the guilty in this accident. PTI COR LAL BNM