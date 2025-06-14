Couple poisons, kills three children, attempts suicide in Chhattisgarh

Kanker, Jun 14 (PTI) Three children died, and their parents are in critical condition after they allegedly consumed poison in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Paralkot Village-70, under Partapur police station limits, on Friday night, an official said.

He said that as per preliminary information, Devendra Bairagi (36) and his wife allegedly gave poison to their daughters, Jutika Bairagi (9) and Dipiti (12), and six-year-old son Devraj, and also consumed the substance while having dinner.

While the children died, neighbours admitted the couple to the Pakhanjore Civil Hospital and informed the police, the official said.

He said the couple's condition remains critical.

Neighbours have informed the family was facing some financial problems.

However, the matter is being investigated, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU