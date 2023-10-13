Couple, quarrelling over alcohol consumption, run over by train in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) A woman and her husband were mowed down by a train as he hugged her on the tracks, apparently trying to stop her from taking her life over his “alcohol addiction”, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place at the Panchkoshi railway crossing under the Sarnath police station in Varanasi on Wednesday night.

Station House Offcer (SHO) of the Sarnath police station Brijesh Kumar Singh said Govind Sonkar (30) was allegedly addicted to alcohol, and was consuming it on Wednesday night. His wife Khusbu Sonkar (28) opposed this.

According to eyewitnesses, Govind, who was in an inebriated state, started quarrelling with her. Following this, she went to the railway track. Govind followed his wife to pacify her and hugged her. However, both were run over by a speeding train.

The SHO said that the deceased couple has three children. The son is six years old, while the two daughters are three and four years old, respectively. Govind used to sell fruits.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem, police said.