Couple sets themselves afire to protest encroachment removal; tehsildar and CMO suspended

Dewas Dec 24 (PTI) A couple was seriously injured after they allegedly set themselves on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Wednesday while resisting the local administration's bid to remove an encroachment, officials said.

Following the incident, a tehsildar and a chief municipal officer have been suspended.

The incident occurred in Satwas town, about 100 km from the Dewas district headquarters, when officials attempted to remove an alleged encroachment by local businessman Santosh Vyas.

Officials said a complaint was received against Vyas of encroaching on a public sewer and constructing a house, which led to the accumulation of sewage water in the houses of his neighbours.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Vyas and his wife, Jayshree, allegedly doused themselves with petrol and set themselves ablaze after an argument with a tehsildar.

People present at the spot extinguished the fire and rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, from where they were shifted to a hospital in Indore in critical condition.

Meanwhile, angry people protested on the road near Satwas police station, blocking traffic.

"We have suspended the tehsildar and Chief Municipal Officer of Satwas," District Magistrate Rituraj Singh told PTI.

He said a new video related to the incident has surfaced in which a female relative of Vyas is seen pouring petrol on him.

Singh said a detailed investigation is being conducted into this video and all other aspects of the incident. PTI HWP MAS NSK