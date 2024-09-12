Couple, son booked for abetting suicide of daughter-in-law in Thane

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police in Thane city have registered a case against a couple and their son for allegedly harassing and driving their daughter-in-law to die by suicide, an official said on Thursday.

Saraswati Chaurasia (20) hanged herself in her matrimonial home in the city’s Wagle Estate area on September 4 following which police registered an accident death.

They registered an FIR for suicide abetment on Wednesday after Anita Chaurasia, sister of Saraswati’s husband Sonu Chaurasia, alleged that she was being harassed, the official said.

The case has been registered against Sonu, his mother and father Vishwambar Chaurasia, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR