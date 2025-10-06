Couple, son dead, two injured as truck hits couple of motorcycles in Jalna

Jalna, Oct 6 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding container truck hit two motorcycles in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 7pm on Sunday near Mahakala village on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Sholapur national highway, he said.

The official identified the deceased as Vikas Jadhav (28), his wife Sakshi Jadhav (22), and their four-year-old son Atharvaa Jadhav, who hail from Rohilagad in Ambad tehsil.

"The family was returning home from Umapur in Beed after attending a relative's wedding. They were travelling on a Honda Shine motorcycle. A container truck coming hit their motorcycle from the rear. The three died on the spot," said Gondi police station sub inspector Kiran Hawale.

Kin said Sakshi Jadhav was pregnant.

The truck also hit another motorcycle, leaving rider Santosh Bansode (29) and his wife Monika Santosh Bansode (25) seriously injured, Hawale said. PTI COR BNM