Couple, son end lives in Gujarat's Mehsana; kin claim torture by money lenders

Mehsana (Guj), Jun 8 (PTI) A couple and their 9-year-old son committed suicide by jumping into the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Mehsana district due to financial troubles, a police official said on Sunday.

Dharmesh Panchal (38), his wife Urmila (36) and son Prakash ended their lives near Kadi town on Saturday, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardik Prajapati.

"Urmila and Prakash's bodies were found on Saturday, while that of Dharmesh was fished out today A suicide note was also recovered from the car in which they arrived here. Its contents are being investigated. As per our preliminary probe, the family was stressed due to financial problems," said Prajapati.

An accidental death report has been registered, the official added.

Dharmesh's father Khetabhai Panchal, meanwhile, alleged his son was tortured by money lenders over an old loan.

"My son and his family used to live in Santalpur taluka of Patan district where he used to run a metal fabrication shop. He had taken a loan after suffering losses in the business. I suspect he and his family ended their lives due to the torture by money lenders," he alleged.