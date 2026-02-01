Couple, son 'hacked' to death over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar, Feb 1 (PTI) A couple and their 18-year-old son were allegedly hacked to death over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Palamu, police said on Sunday.

Their minor daughter was also injured in the attack late on Saturday, a police officer said.

The bodies were recovered from their house on Sunday in Panki police station area, he said.

“Initial investigation suggests that the case is related to witchcraft suspicion,” Manoj Kumar Jha, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Lesliganj told PTI.

A manhunt is on to nab the culprits, Jha said.

The girl suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to a government hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Bhuiyan (45), his wife Kalia Devi (40), and their son Chotu Bhuiyan.

The bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for post-mortem examination.