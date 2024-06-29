Couple, son killed as truck crushes car in MP’s Satna district; daughter survive

Satna (MP), Jun 29 (PTI) A couple and their 10-year-old son were killed when a truck laden with iron rods tilted sideways and crushed their car in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Saturday, police said.

The couple’s 8-year-old daughter survived the accident that took place near Rangla village on Satna-Maihar Road, said Uchehra police station in-charge Satish Mishra.

The official said a truck hit the car, tipped over and smashed it.

Kuldeep Dwivedi (38), his wife Ruchi (35) and their son Gopal (10) were killed in the accident, while their daughter survived, he said. Police said she was in trauma.

The official said that Kuldeep was an employee of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chhattisgarh and was going to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR ADU NR