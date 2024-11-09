Couple, son killed in car accident in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A couple and their 10-year-old son died after their car rammed into a truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway here, police said on Saturday.

Mauaima SHO Virendra Mishra said the accident took place on Friday when the car driven by Shailendra Gupta (32) rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

Shailendra, his wife Kamlesh Gupta (30) and their son Shivansh were taken to Mauaima Primary Health Centre and later referred to SRN Hospital where the boy died on Friday.

The couple died during treatment on Saturday. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, the police said. PTI RAJ NAV NB NB