Couple, son killed over property dispute in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur

Surajpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A couple and their 31-year-old son were killed by a group of persons over a property dispute in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Jagannathpur village under Khadgawa police chowki when the deceased, identified as Mange Ram Toppo (60), his wife Basanti (53) and their son Naresh were working in the field, an official said.

There was a long-standing dispute between the victims and the accused over around 7.5 acres of land. Recently, a local court gave an order in favour of Toppo, he said.

When the trio were working in their field, the rival group, comprising more than 20 persons, reached the spot and attacked them with sticks and axes, leaving the woman and his son dead on the spot, he said.

The man succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, he said.

The accused escaped from the spot after the incident. Seven to eight suspects have been identified and efforts are on to trace and nab them, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is on, he added. PTI COR TKP NP