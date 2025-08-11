Couple suffering from long-term illness commit suicide in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota: A couple, battling from critical illness for a long time, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a ceiling fan in their room in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

Police also recovered a suicide note from their room.

The deceased were identified as Lalchand Dhakad (65) and his wife Sita Bai (60). The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, and their bodies were found by the family members on Monday morning, SHO at Sunel police station, Vishnu Singh, said.

The couple mentioned in the suicide note that they had been suffering from a long-term illness and termed it the reason behind their extreme step. They also urged the police not to "disturb" the family members, the SHO said.

Sita Bai suffered from severe paralysis while her husband was also hit by critical health issues, he said.

After the post-mortem, the police handed over the bodies to their family, and a case was registered under section 194 (suicide/accidental death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).