Couple suffers severe burns in cylinder blast

Bengaluru, Mar 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his wife sustained severe burns allegedly after a gas cylinder blasted at their home on Wednesday morning, police said.

Both Siddesh and his 44-year-old wife Shishila are stated to be in critical condition, they said.

The incident occurred in Pulikeshi nagar police station limits, police said.

According to the police, when Siddesh woke up in the morning, he went to the kitchen to make tea. When he lit the gas stove, cylinder suddenly exploded leaving him and his wife severely injured.

Police suspect that a gas leak could have led to the explosion.

Siddesh sustained 45 per cent burn injuries while his wife sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital and are stated to be in critical condition, a senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP AMP ADB