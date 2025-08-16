Couple swept away in Chandrabhaga river in Rishikesh

Rishikesh: A couple was swept away in Chandrabhaga river, a tributary of the Ganga in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Saturday.

Pintu (26) and his wife Lakshmi (25), residents of Chandreshwar Nagar, were trying to cross the river from Mayakund when they lost balance and were swept away by the strong currents of the river, in-charge of Triveni Ghat police post Vinesh Kumar told PTI.

The incident occurred between around 7 pm on Thursday, he said.

A search operation by water police and SDRF personnel was launched soon after the incident but had to be stopped in the evening. However, it was resumed on Saturday morning but the couple has not been traced yet.