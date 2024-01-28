Couple, teenage son found hanging at home in Gwalior

Gwalior, Jan 28 (PTI) A couple and their 17-year-old son were found hanging at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Sunday, police said.

A suicide note purportedly written by the boy was also found in which he mentioned that he was taking the extreme step as he was disturbed due to a person, an official said.

The three persons - Jitendra Jha (50), his wife Triveni Jha (40) and their son Achal Jha (17) - lived in Hurawali Colony under Sirol police station area, Gwalior's Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

When their neighbours didn't see the family since Saturday evening, they informed the police, he said.

The bodies of the three persons were found hanging when the police broke into the house, the official said.

He said cut marks were also found on the wrist of Jitendra.

All the articles in the house were found intact, the official said.

A suicide note written by Achal was also found which mentioned the name of a person whom he held responsible for the extreme act, he said.

The official said it is suspected that first Achal committed suicide by hanging himself and later his parents, upset over it, took the extreme step.

Forensic evidence was being collected and the case was being investigated, he said.

Vinod Jha, a relative of the deceased, told reporters that Jitendra was a builder while his wife was a teacher in a school.

Their son was a student of class 12, he said.

He expressed shock over the incident and said the family's financial condition was good. PTI COR ADU GK