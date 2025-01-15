Couple, their 2 kids found dead in lodge in Rajasthan's Mehendipur Balaji

Jaipur, Jan 15 (PTI) A couple and their two children were found dead in a room of a lodge in Mehendipur Balaji town, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased -- Surendra Kumar Upadhyay, 60, his wife Kamlesh, 55, son Nitin, 32, and daughter Neelam, 25, were residents of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

According to police, the four had booked a room at the Rama-Krishna Ashram located in Samadhi Wali Gali on January 12. They were supposed to check out on January 14.

On Tuesday evening, the staff of the lodge knocked on the door but there was no response. The door was forced open and the bodies were found inside, police said.

There were no signs of struggle and prima facie, it appears that they committed suicide, police said, adding they were waiting for the postmortem and viscera reports.

The relatives of the deceased in Dehradun have been informed, police said. PTI AG RHL