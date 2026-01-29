Couple thrashed by mob over their relationship in UP village

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Police have registered a case after a video purportedly showed a couple being assaulted by villagers who had gathered here for a meeting over a relationship between them, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on January 19 in Badheli village in Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, with the video, which has since been widely circulated, showing elderly villagers standing by as the couple is thrashed.

The clip shows the man being beaten with shoes, slippers and sticks, while the woman being slapped by other women. The man is also seen pleading for mercy, but his appeals appear to be ignored.

According to police, the incident involved a married man from the Nanauta area who allegedly had a relationship with a young woman from the village.

Saharanpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sagar Jain told PTI that written complaints have been received from both sides and legal proceedings have been initiated.

On January 19, the man went to meet her at her house, when villagers caught the couple and convened a village gathering.

During the gathering, villagers allegedly assaulted and even pressured to refer to each other as "brother and sister". The man was then let off with a "warning" not to return to the village, police said. His wife later arrived at the spot and took him away.

Jain said police have examined the video and are investigating the matter further based on the complaints received. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY