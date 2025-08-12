Couple threatens self-immolation along with 7-yr-old daughter near Majhi's residence, rescued

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) A couple threatened to die by self-immolation along with their seven-year-old daughter near Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's residence on Lower PMG Road here on Tuesday, but were rescued by the police, an officer said.

The family hails from Boudh district and was in Bhubaneswar for the treatment of the girl, who is suffering from a serious skin disease, he said.

Stressed over the lack of money for their child's treatment, they came near the CM's residence and threatened to die by self-immolation in front of the media.

The police intervened and rescued the couple and the girl before they could take any further step, the police officer said.

However, no inflammable substance was found in their possession.

"The trio was rescued and taken to the chief minister's grievance cell, where they were heard," said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

The couple had earlier received Rs 40,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for the treatment, he said.

As per their wishes, they were later sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment of the girl, he added.