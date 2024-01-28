Couple, three children killed in fire at home in UP's Faridpur

Bareilly (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three children, died in a fire at their rented house in Faridpur, about 25 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night but it came to notice on Sunday morning when neighbours spotted smoke coming out of the house and informed police, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Chandra Dhule said a police team broke into the house and found five charred bodies.

They were identified as Ajay Gupta (38), his wife Anita (36), their sons Divyansh (9) and Daksh (3) and daughter Divyanka (6), he added.

The SSP said a detailed probe was on and police were trying to ascertain how the fire broke out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victims and the government will bear all expenses of cremation, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said.

Adityanath also condoled the deaths in a post on 'X'. PTI COR ABN ABN IJT IJT