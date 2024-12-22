Couple tied to electric pole, beaten up in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Dec 22 (PTI) A couple, who were in love with each other, were tied to a pole and beaten up mercilessly in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Sunday.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by the PTI.

Soon after the video went viral, police started an investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Sagar said, "We are examining the authenticity of the video. It appears that the male victim in the video is a resident of Sakra area of Muzaffarpur. The police station concerned has been directed to investigate the incident." A local police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the couple, who were in love with each other, were mercilessly beaten up by the locals.

"The duo were tied to an electric pole and were beaten by a group of people in Sakra. The matter is being investigated," he added. PTI COR PKD ACD