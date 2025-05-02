Couple, toddler son killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district

Ambikapur, May 2 (PTI) A couple and their toddler son were killed and another was injured in an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday evening near Bishunpur village under Sitapur police station limits when the victims were heading to a hospital, a police official here said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil Lakra (35), his wife Asmati Bai (30) and their two-month-old son Babu, he said.

The trio, residents of Petla village, was on their way to Ambikapur, the district headquarters, for treatment when their motorcycle and a speeding car got involved in an accident.

While the woman and the child died on the spot, Sunil succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, the official said.

After the incident, the car crashed into the divider, leaving its driver, Santosh Paikra, injured.

Paikra has been hospitalised, the official said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.