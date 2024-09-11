Couple travelling to Kedarnath killed as car hits bike in Uttarakhand's Tehri

New Tehri, Sep 11 (PTI) A couple travelling to Kedarnath on a motorcycle were killed on Wednesday after they were hit by a car coming from the opposite direction, police said here.

The head-on collision took place near Moolya village on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Tehri district, Additional Superintendent of Police J R Joshi said.

The victims, Pankaj (35) and Sangeeta (30), who hailed from Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot, ASP Joshi said.

The police said that the driver of the car fled the scene following the accident.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to Base Hospital Srinagar for postmortem and their relatives have been informed, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the driver, they added.