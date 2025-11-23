Couple, two children found dead at home in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka, Nov 23 (PTI) A couple and two children were found dead at their home in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Bardahi village in Hansdiha police station area.

“We recovered four bodies from the house. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man allegedly strangled his wife and two children before hanging himself. The investigation is underway," said Tarachand, officer in-charge, Hansdiha police station.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Manjhi (30), his wife Aarti Kumari (26), their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4), and son Viraj Kumar (2), he said.