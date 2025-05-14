Couple, two kids found dead at home in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund, May 14 (PTI) A government employee, his wife and their two children were found dead at his official residence in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Wednesday, police said.

Police suspect that the man committed suicide after killing the other three.

The deceased were identified as Basant Patel (41), wife Bharti (38), daughter Sejal (11) and son Kiyansh (4), a police official said.

Patel, a peon posted at Bagbahra development block office of the state's tribal welfare department, lived in a government apartment in the Housing Board Colony in Bagbahara town, he said.

As there seemed to be no movement in the house till late in the morning, neighbours alerted the police. When police personnel broke open the door, Patel was found hanging from the ceiling while other three were lying dead on a bed, the official said.

The man is suspected to have poisoned his wife and two children before ending his own life. Further probe is on, the official said. PTI COR TKP KRK