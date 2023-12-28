Couple, two-month-old baby die under mysterious conditions in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 28 (PTI) A couple and their two-month-old baby died under mysterious conditions in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Teliadih village, around 230km from Ranchi. Police suspect it to be a case of poisoning.

Naudiha Bazar police station in-charge Aman Kumar said, "After being informed by the villagers, police reached the scene and found that the mother and child were already dead while the man, identified as Jogendra Bhuinya (25), was barely alive. He was taken Chhatarpur divisional hospital where he died shortly after." Villagers said Bhuiyan got married two years ago.

"According to the villagers, the couple had a domestic dispute on Wednesday and they slept separately in a room at night. While the man slept alone, his wife and child were together," Kumar said.

When the couple did not open the door on Thursday morning, villagers informed police. "When we broke open the door, we found the mother and her child lying dead," he said.

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. "The death of all the three is suspicious. The exact cause will be determined after receiving the postmortem report," he said. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB