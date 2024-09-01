Couple, two sons commit suicide by consuming poison in Chhattisgarh

Janjgir, Sep 1 (PTI) A couple and their two sons allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in their house in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Sunday.

The family was found in a critical condition on Friday and died while undergoing treatment at different hospitals on Saturday night, an official said.

Panchram Yadav (66), a former office-bearer of the Congress's district unit, his wife Dinesh Nandini (55) and sons Suraj (27) and Neeraj (32), were residents of the Bodha Talab area under Kotwali police station here, an official said.

"The family consumed poison on August 30 and were admitted to the district hospital, from where Neeraj was shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur, and the three others were taken to a private hospital," Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Jaiswal said.

No suicide note has been recovered and the exact reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered.

As per the preliminary investigation, the family had locked the front gate of their house from outside and consumed poison. One of the neighbours who frequented the house suspected something fishy when she found the gate closed, and informed other residents, a police official said.

Relatives and neighbours broke the door open and entered the house, and found the family in a critical condition and shifted them to the district hospital, he said.

According to locals, the Yadav family was debt-ridden. Panchram was a contractor for civil works, while his sons had started a fabrication business, but faced huge losses. PTI COR TKP MVG ARU