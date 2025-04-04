Couple, woman friend booked for trying to extort Rs 15 lakh from businessman

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple, were booked for allegedly blackmailing a businessman and trying to extort Rs 15 lakh from him, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Roshni Yadav, her husband Shubham and associate Lakshmi, while the complainant is a 39-year-old man who runs a imitation jewellery unit in Kurar in the northern part of the metropolis, the official said.

"The man got into a physical relationship with Yadav, who used to collect raw material from his factory for processing. In January this year, she informed the victim that she was pregnant and sought Rs 15 lakh. She threatened to file a case of sexual assault if he did not pay. Later, Yadav's husband Shubham and friend Lakshmi also began threatening the businessman," he said.

The businessman approached Kurar police station, following which the three were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion and other offences, the official said.

The three are history-sheeters and have such cases against their names in other parts of the city, he added. PTI ZA BNM