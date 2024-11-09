Couples interact through phones even while on same bed: BJP MP Janardan Mishra

Rewa (MP), Nov 9 (PTI) BJP’s Rewa MP Janardan Mishra on Saturday sought to highlight people’s excessive dependence on mobile phones, saying couples nowadays interact through the devices even while sleeping on the same bed.

Advertisment

Addressing the golden jubilee function of Government Engineering College here, he stressed the need to maintain humanity, cordiality, and personal touch, urging the students in the audience to look for solutions as technology entrenches itself in people’s lives.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla also attended the event.

“It is said that the faces of wife and husband remain in different directions while they are on the same bed due to the devices invented by you (engineers),” the lawmaker said, quipping that he didn’t peep into anyone’s bedroom.

Advertisment

Such couples nowadays even make romantic exchanges through mobile phones, he rued, sending the gathering into raptures.

The BJP leader said people have started marrying on the internet and wondered if children would be "born online after 50-60 years”. “Will it then be a baby of steel or flesh and bones,” he asked, seeking to drive home the flipside of excessive dependence on technology.

The Lok Sabha member stressed the need to maintain humanity, cordiality, love and human touch amid the ubiquity of gadgets and devices. “How does our society continue to be divine and full of fragrance,” he asked.

Advertisment

It would be a big task to protect social values, said Mishra, and added, “Being college students and researchers, this is a challenge before you. How do you find the way out of this problem?” PTI COR ADU NR