Courier firm employee accuses cop of threatening him for not calling him 'sir' over phone

Yavatmal, Mar 5 (PTI) An employee of a courier firm in Arni town of Maharashtra's Yavatmal district has accused a police official of threatening him for not referring to him as 'sir' over a phone call made in connection with the delivery of his parcel.

An audio clip of their purported conversation as well as a video of the policeman's visit to the victim's courier firm office, where he was seen threatening the former, have gone viral.

The incident took place on February 23, victim Dheeraj Gedam said, adding that he has not lodged a complaint in this connection so far.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Gedam said he works for a local courier firm and delivers parcels to customers.

"Before delivering the parcels, we call and confirm the names of the recipients. Accordingly, I had called this customer to tally the name mentioned on the parcel. However, he started using foul language and threatened me as well as the office staff." In the audio clip of their conversation, the policeman threatened Gedam for not addressing him as 'sir'. Later, the policeman went to the office of the concerned courier executive and again threatened him.

According to sources, the police official concerned is posted at the Arni police station.

When contacted, a senior police official in Yavatmal said no complaint has been filed in this connection.

"But we are collecting information about the incident," he said.

Gedam said he was seeking legal opinion and would soon file a police complaint. PTI COR CLS NP