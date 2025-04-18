Court accepted our stand, we believe justice will be done: Sarla Mishra's brother

Bhopal, Apr 18 (PTI) Late Congress leader Sarla Mishra's brother Anurag Mishra on Friday said his family hopes she will get justice with a court ordering a re-investigation 28 years after her death.

He was reacting to the order of Judicial Magistrate First Class Palak Rai who on Wednesday called the police's closure report in Mishra's death case incomplete, and ordered a fresh investigation.

Sarla Mishra was found with severe burn injuries at her government residence in South TT Nagar, Bhopal on February 14, 1997. She died during treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital five days later.

"This case came to the court for the first time and the court accepted our points and objections," Anurag Mishra told PTI.

The police "whitewashed the case" and presented it as a suicide, he said, adding, "Our family is very satisfied with the court's order." The Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh at the time of Mishra's death with Digvijaya Singh being chief minister.

TT Nagar police presented a closure report in the court of chief judicial magistrate in 2000, but her brother moved the High Court, challenging it.

The HC asked the Bhopal District Court to re-examine the case. Anurag Mishra claimed that the lower court's order rejecting the police's closure report confirmed that there was a foul play.

"We firmly believed that my sister did not commit suicide. She was murdered," he said.

"I have full faith that justice will be served," he added.

After the court's decision on Wednesday, Digvijaya Singh welcomed the order of reinvestigation. "Get as many investigations done as you want. They are welcome," the veteran Congress leader told reporters, adding that the CBI too had looked into the case under a BJP government.