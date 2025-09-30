Court acquits 3 men in 2019 Lajpat Nagar robbery case

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted three men in a 2019 robbery case in Lajpat Nagar, saying the prosecution failed to prove its case against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali was hearing the case against the three accused persons booked by the Lajpat Nagar police station under Sections 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 392 (robbery) of IPC.

In an order dated September 17, the court acquitted the trio, and said, "Prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt that it was the accused, namely Saffan, Burhan and Mohammed Chand, who robbed the complainant, Rajat Walacha of around Rs 2,000, two I-phones and keys of his car and during that course all accused persons used a pistol to intimidate the complainant and thereafter fled away from the spot." The court said the only incriminating evidence against the accused persons was that Walacha identified them during a test identification parade (TIP).

"In the present case, the complainant has nowhere stated that he can identify the accused persons based on their first impression," the court said, adding that Walacha also deposed about one of the accused wearing a mask.

The TIP proceedings, the court said, were conducted after a considerable delay, raising a doubt about the proceedings.

The court then viewed the CCTV footage of the incident, where masked persons were seen robbing Walacha.

"This circumstance has put a cloud of suspicion over the whole TIP," it added.