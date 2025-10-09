Court acquits all accused in 2010 murder of two RSS activists in Kannur

Kannur (Kerala) Oct 9 (PTI) A court here has acquitted all the accused in the case related to the murder of two RSS workers at New Mahe in 2010, police said on Thursday.

The case pertained to the murder of RSS workers Vijith and Shinoj on May 28, 2010. Sixteen CPI(M) workers had been named as accused in the case.

According to police, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court acquitted 14 accused on Wednesday.

Kodi Suni, Mohammed Shafi, and Shinoj, who are among those acquitted in the case now, are accused in the case related to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T P Chandrasekharan as well. Chandrasekharan was murdered in 2012.

Others who were acquitted are Sujith, T K Sumeesh, Shameel, Shammas, Abbas, Rahul, Vineesh, Vijith, Faisal, Sareesh, and Sajeer. Two other accused persons died during the course of the trial.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. Accused Kodi Suni, currently serving a prison sentence in another case, was produced before the court for the trial.

According to the prosecution, Vijith (28) and Shinoj (29) were attacked while returning from the Mahe court. The attackers allegedly hurled a bomb at their motorcycle, causing it to topple, before hacking them to death.

Public Prosecutor Premarajan appeared for the prosecution, while C K Sridharan and K Vishwan represented the accused.