Court acquits ex-NCP MLA accused of threatening jail's medical officer in 2016

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) A special court on Friday acquitted former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Ramesh Kadam, who was accused of threatening and abusing the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail here in 2016.

At the time of the incident, Kadam was in judicial custody at the jail following his arrest in a corruption case.

Special judge R N Rokade acquitted Kadam of charges under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Medical Services Act.

The detailed order has not been made available.

"The accused had raised a voice against the corrupt practices of the then jail administration. Hence, he has been falsely implicated in different cases," claimed Kadam's lawyer Prakash Salsingikar.

As per the case details, the former MLA had allegedly abused and threatened to kill the chief medical officer of Arthur Road Jail at the prison's superintendent's office in 2016, as he was upset that a security guard was not available to accompany him to a hospital.

Based on the doctor's complaint, the police had registered a case against the former legislator.

However, the doctor turned hostile while deposing before the court during the trial in January this year. PTI AVI ARU