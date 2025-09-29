Court acquits husband of cruelty, dowry death charges

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A Delhi court has acquitted a man of dowry death and cruelty charges, saying the prosecution failed to prove the case.

Additional sessions judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan was hearing the case against the husband, Bilal Adam, who was booked by the Govindpuri police station under Sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting woman to cruelty) and 304 B (dowry death) of IPC.

The prosecution alleged that the victim Yasmin was subjected to cruelty for dowry, because of which she committed suicide by hanging on November 23, 2021.

On September 18, the court said the six family members of the woman, including her parents and siblings, did not depose that the accused had committed any cruelty upon her while she was living in the matrimonial house or any kind of harassment with demand of dowry soon before her death.

"None of the witnesses examined by the prosecution stated that the deceased Yasmin faced cruelty of any form at the hands of accused," the court said.

The victim was stated to have not left any suicide note to indicate being subjected to cruelty.

"Prosecution thus failed to prove the essential ingredients of cruelty, constituting the IPC Sections 498 A and 304 B," the court held. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK