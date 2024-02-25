Court acquits priest accused of raping woman, practising black magic

Thane, Feb 25 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has acquitted a priest who was accused of raping a woman and practising black magic on her.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Kuldeep Kundansinh Kuvar (31) of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The order dated February 2 was made available on Saturday.

Additional Public Prosecutor S.B. More alleged that the accused had repeatedly raped the victim who was a teacher and practised black magic on her.

The court, in its order, highlighted several inconsistencies and contradictory statements in the woman's testimony and questioned the delay in registering the case.

It also pointed out the lack of corroborative evidence supporting the prosecution's charges under the Information Technology Act and the Black Magic Act. PTI COR ARU