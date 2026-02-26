Court acquits Sanjay Raut in defamation case filed by BJP leader Somaiya's wife

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) A sessions court here on Thursday allowed the revision application of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, acquitting him in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.

The BJP leader's wife had dragged the Rajya Sabha member to court, claiming he made baseless and completely defamatory allegations in the media against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction of public toilets in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area.

A magistrate court last year convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days in jail in the case.

The Sena (UBT) leader later filed an appeal before the sessions court, challenging the magistrate's ruling.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court allowed his plea on Thursday.

The detailed order was not available yet.