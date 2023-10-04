Court acquits six in double murder case for want of evidence

Thane, Oct 4 (PTI) The Thane district court on Wednesday acquitted six persons in a 2012 double murder case on the benefit of the doubt observing that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Premal Vithalani said the accused are being given the benefit of the doubt and acquitted.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sanjay More said the six persons were arrested for allegedly killing two men, including a police constable, over some old issue in Palghar district.

The six were tried on the charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

The bodies of the deceased duo were found lying on a road on October 27, 2012, near Gaurapur in Wada tehsil, according to the prosecution.

The defence argued that it was a case of a road accident and no proof of murder was found. PTI COR NSK