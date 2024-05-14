Court acquits three booked under MCOCA in robbery case

Thane, May 14 (PTI) A special court in Thane district has acquitted three persons arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in a robbery case.

Special judge Amit M Shete acquitted Sadik Mohammed Akhtar Khan (38), Rijwan Nasir Shaikh @ Salman (36), and Javed Allabaksh Bagwan (37), citing that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay B More informed the court that on December 5, 2016, the accused beat up the victim near Kalwa Naka, snatched away his gold chain, and fled in an autorickshaw.

The judge, in his order, noted that the accused was arrested on the grounds of suspicion, and in that case, the prosecution ought to have brought on record the reason why the accused, Sadik, swallowed the gold chain on or before his arrest.

The alleged recovery of the gold chain from the stomach of the accused itself is insufficient to hold him guilty of the alleged offence, he held. PTI COR ARU