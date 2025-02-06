Court acquits three men in 2012 real estate businessman murder case

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A court in Navi Mumbai has acquitted three men, accused of killing a real estate developer in 2012, citing lack of evidence against them.

District and Additional Sessions Judge in Belapur, Parag A Sane, passed the judgement on January 30, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The court gave the benefit of the doubt to the accused trio - Umesh Mahadev Chavan (now 51), Arvind Dnyaneshwar Jadhav and Mansing Balaso Kadam (both aged 43) - after the defence team contested the prosecution's case.

The accused had been charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 34 (common intention).

They were accused of murdering real estate businessman Dadasaheb Bajbalkar, whose body was found in the trunk of his car near a signal in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai on July 2, 2012. A case in this connection was registered at the Turbhe police station and the trial went on for more than 12 years.

The prosecution argued that Bajbalkar was last seen alive on July 1, 2012, when he had told his wife that he was going to a party with Umesh Chavan. When he failed to return home, his family launched a search for him. But two days later, his body was found in his car's trunk, with his legs tied and blood oozing from his face.

The prosecution built its case primarily on circumstantial evidence, including CCTV footage, forensic analysis and statements from key witnesses.

The defence team, comprising advocates Ravindra Sonawane, Ramrao Jagtap and B D Pawle, contested the prosecution's case and highlighted several inconsistencies in the investigation.

The defence argued that the seizure of a key allegedly linked to the accused was not supported by a clear nexus to the crime, the items supposedly purchased by the accused were not substantiated by reliable evidence and no independent panch witness testified to validate the procedure.

They also argued in the court that the prosecution failed to establish a continuous chain of events proving the involvement of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

After reviewing all the evidence, the court said, "The case of the prosecution is based on circumstantial evidence. There is no eyewitness to the incident. The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused have committed the murder. Hence, the charge against the accused is not proved beyond doubt." PTI COR NP