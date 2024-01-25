Court acquits three men in gangrape case citing 'lack of evidence'

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) A court in Thane district of Maharashtra has acquitted three men in a gangrape case citing lack of evidence.

Additional sessions court judge Amit Shete acquitted the three accused, Fletcher Dalmet (24), Searock Munis (24) and Parag Soj (27) on January 16. The copy of the order was made available on Thursday.

The first information report (FIR) in this connection was filed at Uttan Sagari police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape on the same woman), 376-D (gang-rape), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and 417 (cheating).

The accused had committed the offence from 2017 to November 2018, the prosecution said.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that the accused had committed the sexual offences against the 24-year-old woman, but the defence denied all charges.

After examining four witnesses and various documents, the court observed that the evidence presented was not strong enough to establish the charges against the accused.

The court said the testimony of the complainant lacked credibility and no corroborative material supported the allegations. The prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. PTI COR NP