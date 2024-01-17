Court acquits trio in murder case, points to shortcomings in investigation

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane has acquitted three persons who were accused of killing a man about 8 years ago, pointing to shortcomings in the investigation.

In his order of January 9, Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete criticized the investigation officer for not collecting proper material, especially after the surrender of the three accused before the police.

A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.

Rajesh Sukhlal Kurekar (35), Viru Surendra Singh (29), and Santosh Ramnath Jinwal (31) had a fight with one Monu on December 14, 2014. Monu, a resident of Wagle Estate of Thane, was found dead the same day, said Additional Public Prosecutor S B More.

The prosecution alleged that the trio committed murder and destroyed the evidence.

While the prosecution’s case relied on the theory of last-seen-together and a confessional statement by the accused, the defence, represented by advocate S S Butala, punched holes in the successfully raised doubts about the credibility of the prosecution’s narrative.

The court noted that the confessional statement and last-seen-together theory lacked corroboration. It said there was a lack of incriminating evidence against the accused and criticized the investigation officer for not collecting proper material, especially due to the surrender of the accused at the police station.

The court said the accused were entitled to the benefit of the doubt and acquitted the trio. PTI COR NR