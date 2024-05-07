Court acquits two men accused of arson in Thane district

Thane, May 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district acquitted two persons accused of torching a shop and 18 two-wheelers, citing that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against them.

Additional sessions judge GT Pawar acquitted Gaurav Mahesh Palvi (31) and Roshan Narayan Dalvi (32), both residents of the Chandanwadi locality in the city.

A copy of the order dated April 23 was made available on Monday.

Additional public prosecutor Manisha Pawshe informed the court that the accused had a long-standing dispute with the victim, who owned a laundry shop.

According to the prosecution, on the night of December 24, 2018, the accused set fire to the shop and torched the motorcycles parked near it.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the alleged accused.

Advocate Amresh Jadhav, who appeared for the defence, said the CCTV cameras had captured the entire incident, but the footage was not clear and due to lack of evidence, the court acquitted the duo. PTI COR ARU