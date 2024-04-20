Court acquits two men accused of murder in Thane

Thane, Apr 20 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted two persons booked in a 2016 murder case, citing that the investigating officers had not carried out the probe in a proper manner.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit M Shete acquitted the accused, Sandip Ashok Kakade (33) and Akshay Sudhakar Raut (27), of the charges of murder.

The copy of the order, dated April 18, was made available on Saturday.

"The investigation officers have committed a grave error in not investigating in a proper manner. Due to laxity on the part of investigation officers, the accused are acquitted," the court said.

Additional public prosecutor Sanjay More informed the court that on the night of May 30, 2016, the duo chased the victim, Nandkishore Yadav, who allegedly teased a woman in a car in Kapurbawdi.

The victim fell and died of injuries, he said.

Based on an eyewitness account, the police registered a case against the duo.

"As per the prosecution, the incident occurred in which three to four unknown persons assaulted the deceased. The deceased fell and probably sustained a head injury. The prosecution has not come up with any case that those three to four persons have assaulted the deceased by any weapon or means. The postmortem report shows cause of death due to head injuries," the court said.

There is no material on record to assign that the injuries were caused due to any overt act by the accused, it said. PTI COR ARU