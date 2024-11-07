Court allows 2-day police custody for accused in Delhi grocery store firing case

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A court here on Thursday allowed the Delhi Police to keep an accused in its custody for two days to interrogate him for allegedly firing on a grocery store in Outer Delhi, saying the allegations against him were serious.

The police had sought five-day custody of Jyoti Prakash for his alleged role in opening fire at the Raj Mandir hypermarket in the Meera Bagh area on Wednesday. Prakash, who is reportedly the elder brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan, was produced in court through video conferencing. Police said he was arrested on Wednesday.

"The allegations against the accused are very serious in nature. The accused has been involved in (a) Maharashtra Control of Organised Act (MCOCA) (case)," the court of Judicial Magistrate Amit Karan Singh said while granting two-day police custody for Prakash.

During the court proceedings, the investigating officer said interrogation of the accused was required to unearth the whole conspiracy and claimed that Prakash was working in collusion with some other people to extort money.

More than 10 rounds were fired at the accused's behest after Prakash made an extortion attempt through WhatsApp chats, the police officer told the court.

According to the police, three men opened fire at a grocery store (Raj Mandir hypermarket) in the Meera Bagh area of outer Delhi on Wednesday. "Around 2.30 pm, a call regarding a firing incident was received at Paschim Vihar West police station. Teams from the local police reached the location after information," the officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that the complainant was working at his shop when three masked men on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds at the shop and fled, he said. PTI MNR MNR NSD NSD