Court allows ED to install CCTV cameras outside Rakesh Wadhawan's residence

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to install CCTV cameras outside the residence of HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the Rs 4,300 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.

Wadhawan is one of the main accused in the case and no prejudice will be caused to him if the ED's plea was allowed, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases said.

The Supreme Court earlier this month granted Wadhawan bail for three months on medical grounds.

In the plea filed before special judge M G Deshpande, the ED said Wadhawan might tamper with evidence and dispose of unidentified assets while being out on bail, hence it be allowed to install CCTV cameras outside his residence in suburban Bandra.

The court, in its order, noted that Wadhawan is one of the main accused in a case where proceeds of crime are huge, and investigation is still going on.

Therefore, care has to be taken to ensure that Wadhawan does not misuse the liberty granted by the Supreme Court, and to that extent the ED's plea was justified, the court noted. PTI AVI KRK