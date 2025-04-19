Court allows ex-minister Baba Siddiuque' wife to intervene in his murder case

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) A special court on Saturday allowed Shehzeen Siddique, the wife of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in October last year, to intervene in the proceedings of his murder case.

The 66-year-old NCP politician was fatally shot by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Shehzeen Siddique had filed an intervention application last month, stating that she has suffered an "irreparable loss" and stressed the necessity of presenting the "true and correct facts" to the court.

Her plea was allowed by special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) judge B.D. Shelke.

With this ruling, Shehzeen Siddique has officially been made a party to the case and will assist the prosecution—a significant development in the legal proceedings, according to her lawyers.

"The audacious attack, executed in one of the city's most affluent and bustling neighbourhoods has left behind a trail of grief and outrage for the family of the deceased," the application, filed through advocates Pradeep Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, stated.

The application stated that the life of a dedicated leader was cut short while serving the people.

"The intervenor submits that, as the wife of the deceased, she has suffered an irreparable loss, and it is of utmost importance for her to put on record the true and correct facts to assist the court in reaching a free and fair conclusion in the matter," the plea stated.

The plea highlighted several key aspects requiring "due and proper" weightage.

The police had filed a charge sheet against 26 arrested people, while Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and two others are wanted accused in the case.

All the accused have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody. PTI AVI NSK