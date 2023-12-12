Court allows Tahir Hussain to attest power of attorney in wife's favour in property matter

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A court here has allowed the application of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain seeking permission to attest in the court a General Power of Attorney in favour of his wife regarding a property.

Advertisment

The court passed the order while hearing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Hussain, who has been accused of laundering several crore rupees by using shell or dummy companies to fuel the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the 2020 communal riots in North East Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said, "Through the present application, the only prayer made is to allow the accused to get a GPA attested in the court (regarding a plot in Haryana). There is no attachment order regarding the said property till date and the said plot is yet to be possessed or owned by the accused." "I see no hindrance in allowing the present application and accordingly, the present application stands allowed," he said in an order passed on Monday.

The ED had sought rejection of the application, saying the proceeds of crime have been "dissipated by the accused in the commission of the scheduled offences" and his assets of an equivalent value are required to be attached by the agency.

The counsel for Hussain said his client wanted his wife to look after the plot, which was allotted by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), and the ED had not issued any attachment order regarding the property.

The court posted the main matter on December 14 for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR SK SK