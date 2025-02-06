Court asks Dhananjay Munde to pay Rs 2 lakh interim maintenance to estranged wife, daughter

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) A family court here has ordered NCP leader and Maharastra minister Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month to his estranged wife and daughter.

Munde’s first wife had filed a domestic violence case against him in 2020 and the court has not given its ruling in the matter, clarified his lawyer Sayali Sawant.

The woman, who has two children with the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, had subsequently sought interim maintenance and compensation under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

The Bandra Family Court partly allowed her plea on Tuesday and directed Munde to pay Rs 1,25,000 per month to the woman and 75,000 per month to their daughter as interim maintenance.

The court, however, denied any relief for her other child, saying being a son, he is not entitled to maintenance as he has attained majority.

Munde is facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister’s home turf in central Maharashtra.

Munde's lawyer Sawant claimed certain reports have not accurately presented the matter, underscoring that the court has not reached the final conclusion in the domestic violence case against the NCP leader.

The order for interim maintenance has been passed based on financial considerations, she said.

“Certain media reports on this matter are misleading. The court has not ruled on any allegations against Munde,” said Sawant, urging media houses to ensure “responsible and accurate” reporting.

Munde had previously acknowledged being in a live-in relationship with the woman, the lawyer said. “The interim order is based on this admission,” she added. PTI AVI ND NR